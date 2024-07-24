Vijay Deverakonda was recently seen in Parasuram’s ‘The Family Star’ where he shared the screen with Mrunal Thakur. The film did not work well at the box office and fans of the actor pinned their hopes on his next film, which is tentatively titled ‘VD12.’ The actor is currently shooting for this Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial in Sri Lanka. Ahead of the release of the first look, the look was leaked on social media.
Two pictures of Vijay Deverakonda in his undisclosed look from ‘VD12’ made its way to social media recently. One picture shows the actor sitting on a bike on the beach, while the other picture shows him in what looks like a village festival. The first picture was shot in an outdoor location. The second picture was clicked on the monitor from the sets. Reportedly, the actor is all set to play a spy in his next film. These pictures blew up on X (formerly known as Twitter) and fans started circulating it across all social media platforms.
Amidst this, the producers of the film took to X and urged fans to stop sharing the leaked looks. Sithara Entertainments wrote, “Dear Rowdy fans, we share your excitement and enthusiasm! Team #VD12 is working very hard to bring you an unforgettable theatrical experience. To date, we have completed 60% of the shoot and are currently filming in Sri Lanka.”
Take a look at the statement here.
The production house continued, “For the past six months, we have been keeping details under wraps. Preserving the first look for a red-hot official unveiling. We kindly ask you to refrain from sharing any leaks and wait for the official announcement. Coming very soon!”
Recently, a few stills from Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ were also leaked on social media.