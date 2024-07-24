Two pictures of Vijay Deverakonda in his undisclosed look from ‘VD12’ made its way to social media recently. One picture shows the actor sitting on a bike on the beach, while the other picture shows him in what looks like a village festival. The first picture was shot in an outdoor location. The second picture was clicked on the monitor from the sets. Reportedly, the actor is all set to play a spy in his next film. These pictures blew up on X (formerly known as Twitter) and fans started circulating it across all social media platforms.