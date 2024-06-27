South Cinema

'Kalki 2898 AD' Will Be Remembered Long After We Are All Gone: Vijay Deverakonda Congratulates The Team With A Heartfelt Note

Vijay Deverakonda has a special cameo appearance in 'Kalki 2898 AD' led by Prabhas.

Vijay Deverakonda praises 'Kalki 2898 AD' Photo: Instagram
'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin, released today, June 27. It boasts of a stellar ensemble cast led by Prabhas. Backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, 'Kalki 2898 AD' also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. There are also a couple of surprises as Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan had cameo appearances in the sci-fi thriller. 'Kalki 2898 AD' seems to be worth the wait. It has received overwhelming responses all across the nation and overseas as well. Critics and audiences have praised everyone's performances in the film. Many called it a 'visual delight' while some called it a 'mass entertainer'. Some have already declared it a 'blockbuster'. Vijay Deverakonda's fans are even tweeting about his entry in the film.

The 'Liger' actor has penned a heartfelt note for the makers and cast of the film. Taking to his X handle, Deverakonda wrote, ''Nagiiiii Prabhas annaa @VyjayanthiFilms I am so happy for all of you, you deserve all the love and success and power. Celebrating for you and God bless you Respects to @SrBachchan sir, @deepikapadukone and @ikamalhaasan sir''. He added, ''#Kalki wouldn’t be the same without you. #Kalki2898AD will be remembered long after we are all gone @nagashwin7 (sic)''.

Meanwhile, as per a report in Sacnilk.com, 'Kalki 2898 AD' has surpassed the records of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer 'RRR' by having the biggest premiere for an Indian film in North America.

Prabhas and Bujji in 'Kalki 2898 AD' - Instagram
Throwback Thursday: Here's How 'Kalki 2898 AD's Futuristic Bujji Was Made By Engineers And Not CGI

BY Snigdha Nalini

As per the report, as of 9 PM PST, 'Kalki 2898 AD' grossed $3.65 (30.50 crores) and is heading towards a $4 million premiere day in North America. 'RRR' that released in 2022 made a gross collection of $3.3 million on its North America premiere.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is based on Hindu mythology set in a dystopian world, in the city of Kashi. Deepika Padukone plays the mother of an unborn divine entity who is said to be Kalki, the avatar of Lord Vishnu. Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama, while Prabhas plays Bhairava.

