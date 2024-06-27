'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin, released today, June 27. It boasts of a stellar ensemble cast led by Prabhas. Backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, 'Kalki 2898 AD' also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. There are also a couple of surprises as Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan had cameo appearances in the sci-fi thriller. 'Kalki 2898 AD' seems to be worth the wait. It has received overwhelming responses all across the nation and overseas as well. Critics and audiences have praised everyone's performances in the film. Many called it a 'visual delight' while some called it a 'mass entertainer'. Some have already declared it a 'blockbuster'. Vijay Deverakonda's fans are even tweeting about his entry in the film.