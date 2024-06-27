As reported by AutoCar India, Bujji weighs approximately six tonnes. The car features a custom-built 34.4-inch hubless rim at the front, with a single wheel at the rear. This design allows it to move freely in any direction. The vehicle also has a special canopy on the driver’s side, making it look like a futuristic aircraft. In terms of size, Bujji measures 6075 mm in length, 2186 mm in height, and 3380 mm in width. Additionally, it is powered by a strong 47 kW battery setup, delivering a maximum power of 126 bhp and 9800 Nm of peak torque. This roughly equates to the speed of heavy-duty electric trucks or high-performance electric SUVs.