‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was released in cinemas on June 27. The first reviews of the movie are out. People who have already watched the Prabhas starrer have taken to social media platforms to share their thoughts on the film. Fans have been praising the film for its visual appeal and grand scale. Audiences are going gaga over the performances of all the actors. The movie revolves around a modern avatar of Lord Vishnu who has come to Earth to protect the inhabitants from the evil forces. The movie is a blend of sci-fi and mythology.