South Cinema

'Kalki 2898 AD': Director Nag Ashwin Shares Picture Of His Broken Slipper, Reflects On His Hard Work

On the release of 'Kalki 2898 AD', director Nag Ashwin shared a cryptic picture of his broken slipper. The movie stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Instagram
Nag Ashwin Photo: Instagram


After much anticipation, director Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus – ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ – has been released in cinemas. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, the movie is one of the biggest pan-Indian releases of this year. On the release date of the film, the director took to his social media to share a cryptic photograph that is symbolic of his journey with this film.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Nag Ashwin shared a cryptic photograph of his torn and broken slippers. The picture showed his blue slipper in a bad state as parts of its sole were broken and even missing. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “It’s been a long road…” The picture was symbolic of the long and arduous journey that he undertook to produce ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

Take a look at the Story shared by Nag Ashwin here.

Nag Ashwin on his Instagram Stories
Nag Ashwin on his Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram


‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was released in cinemas on June 27. The first reviews of the movie are out. People who have already watched the Prabhas starrer have taken to social media platforms to share their thoughts on the film. Fans have been praising the film for its visual appeal and grand scale. Audiences are going gaga over the performances of all the actors. The movie revolves around a modern avatar of Lord Vishnu who has come to Earth to protect the inhabitants from the evil forces. The movie is a blend of sci-fi and mythology.

Box office experts have speculated that ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will rake in Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office and cross the Rs 200 mark globally. The movie has sold over 19 lakh tickets, with just 15 lakh tickets in Telugu alone. Reports also mention that the film has already earned Rs 50 crore through advanced bookings. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this dystopian drama has been made on a budget of Rs 600 crore.

'Kalki 2898 AD' - X
'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer

BY Snigdha Nalini

