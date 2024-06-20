When Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was announced last year, the sheer scale of the movie had left the audience in a state of shock. The director has roped in some of the best names in the business for his dystopian science fiction. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, this pan-Indian film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 27. With almost a week in the release of this epic, the actors have started promoting the film with prerelease events.
Ahead of the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, here’s all that you need to know about this dystopian epic.
What is the plot of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’?
Speaking at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, director Nag Ashwin revealed that ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will span from Mahabharata to the year 2898 AD. He said, “Our film starts in Mahabharata and it ends in 2898. That’s the title of the film, it’s called ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. It spans 6,000 years of distance and time. So, trying to create worlds that are there here, imagining what it could be like, still keeping it Indian and not make it look like a ‘Blade Runner.’” The film will be a mix of Indian mythology and dystopia.
Who are the actors and what characters are they playing in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’?
Prabhas will be seen as bounty hunter, Bhairava
Amitabh Bachchan will be playing Aswatthama
Kamal Haasan will be seen as the God King Yaskin
Deepika Padukone will be seen as Sumanti, or SUM-80, a fertile lab species
Disha Patani will be seen as Roxie
What is the budget of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’?
The movie has been shot on a budget of Rs 600 crore. Speaking about the budget, Prabhas told Deadline, “The whole film is made for international audiences. That’s why it’s the highest budget and we’ve got the best actors in the country.”
In which languages will ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ be released?
The movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi.
Has the trailer of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ released?
Yes, the trailer has been released. You can catch it here.
When is ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ releasing in theatres?
The film will release in cinemas on June 27.