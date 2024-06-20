When Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was announced last year, the sheer scale of the movie had left the audience in a state of shock. The director has roped in some of the best names in the business for his dystopian science fiction. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, this pan-Indian film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 27. With almost a week in the release of this epic, the actors have started promoting the film with prerelease events.