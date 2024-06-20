Ahead of the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the makers and the actors of the film have started the promotional activities. Deepika Padukone, who will be welcoming her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, was also seen at the promotions. She was seen flaunting her baby bump in a chic midi-length bodycon dress that she had paired with heels. A video from the prerelease event in Mumbai shows Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas helping their pregnant co-actor on the stage. The video has gone viral, and fans are in awe of their gesture.