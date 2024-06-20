South Cinema

Watch: Prabhas And Amitabh Bachchan Help Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone At 'Kalki 2898 AD' Event

At the pre-release event of 'Kalki 2898 AD' in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone flaunted her baby bump. Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan were seen helping her.

Instagram
Deepika Padukone at the pre-release event of 'Kalki 2898 AD' in Mumbai Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ahead of the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the makers and the actors of the film have started the promotional activities. Deepika Padukone, who will be welcoming her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, was also seen at the promotions. She was seen flaunting her baby bump in a chic midi-length bodycon dress that she had paired with heels. A video from the prerelease event in Mumbai shows Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas helping their pregnant co-actor on the stage. The video has gone viral, and fans are in awe of their gesture.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Deepika Padukone is seen seated on a couch with Prabhas. Rana Daggubati was seen talking about the film on the stage. He called Prabhas on the stage and, later, he called Deepika Padukone. The actor slowly got up from her seat and as she was making her way to the stage Amitabh Bachchan came forward to help her.

Take a look at the video here.

In another video, Padukone was seen leaving the stage as the event came to a close. As she was making her way off the stage from the stairs, Prabhas and Bachchan rushed to help her and offered their hands. This video is also winning hearts on social media.

Take a look at the video here.

These videos have won the internet. Fans have been commenting on the chivalry shown by Bachchan and Prabhas. Other fans could not stop talking about Padukone’s pregnancy glow. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “Prabhas Anna knows she is pregnant that's why he took her hand.” A second fan commented, “Men fighting to help the queen.” A third fan wrote, “This was so generous of Amitabh ji n Deepika rocking as always beautiful.”

Padukone plays the role of Sumanti or SUM-80 in the film. While Prabhas plays the role of bounty hunter – Bhairava, Bachchan will be seen as Aswatthama. This Nag Ashwin directorial is set to release in theatres on June 27.

