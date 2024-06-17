'Bhairava Anthem' From 'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Diljit Dosanjh Ignite The Screens With Their Energy And Swag

'Bhairava Anthem' is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The lyrics of the song are written by Kumaar and Vivek for Tamil, Ramajogayya Sastry and Vivek have penned the Telugu lyrics and Kumaar wrote the Hindi version. This is Diljit and Prabhas' first collaboration together. Both Prabhas and Diljit are seen in Punjabi traditional attires and they are seen burning the dance floor with their energy and swag. The peppy track is co-sang by Vijaynarain. The uniqueness of the song is that for the first time, we get to see the Punjabi side of the 'Baahubali' actor.