South Cinema

'Bhairava Anthem' From 'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Diljit Dosanjh Ignite The Screens With Their Energy And Swag

'Bhairava Anthem' is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. It marks Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh's first collaboration together.

Diljit Dosanjh, Prabhas
'Kalki 2898 AD' song 'Bhairava Anthem' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The much-awaited song 'Bhairava Anthem' from 'Kalki 2898 AD' was unveiled today, June 17. The song features pan-India star Prabhas and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. The song's posters and teaser have already created excitement among fans and now as the song is out, it has got us grooving.

'Bhairava Anthem' is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The lyrics of the song are written by Kumaar and Vivek for Tamil, Ramajogayya Sastry and Vivek have penned the Telugu lyrics and Kumaar wrote the Hindi version. This is Diljit and Prabhas' first collaboration together. Both Prabhas and Diljit are seen in Punjabi traditional attires and they are seen burning the dance floor with their energy and swag. The peppy track is co-sang by Vijaynarain. The uniqueness of the song is that for the first time, we get to see the Punjabi side of the 'Baahubali' actor.

Watch 'Bhairava Anthem' song here.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore. The sci-fi thriller is all set to hit the screens on June 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles. It is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Earlier, at an event, Nag revealed why his film is titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'. He said, "Our film starts in Mahabharat and ends in 2898. That's the title of the film. It's called 'Kalki 2898 AD'. It spans 6000 years sort of distance in time''.

"We are trying to create the worlds that are there, imagining what it could be like. We will still keep it Indian and our challenge is not to make it look like 'Blade Runner','' he added.

Prabhas plays Bhairava, who is an avatar of the Hindu God Vishnu while Amitabh Bachchan is playing the immortal Ashwatthama in 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

