'Bhairava Anthem': Prabhas And Diljit Dosanjh Team Up For 'Kalki 2898 AD's First Song

Prabahas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been creating a lot buzz since its inception. After multiple postponements, the sci-fi thriller is all set to hit the screens on June 27. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles. 'Kalki 2898 AD's first song Bhairava Anthem' promo is out. Singer Diljit Dosanjh and Prabhas have collaborated for the song. It is composed by Santosh Narayanan.
The promo of 'Bhairava Anthem' song was unveiled today, June 15. The full song will be out tomorrow, June 16. In the promo, we see Diljit Dosanjh walking amid fireworks in the background. Prabhas, in a long trench coat, scarf and sunglasses, walkes up to the singer and shakes hands with the Punjabi munda. Diljit croones the song in Punjabi while Prabhas wows with his swag and style.
Watch 'Bhairava Anthem' promo here.
The trailer of 'Kalki 2898 AD' was unveiled recently and it received mixed responses. From the trailer, it looks like the film will be a great cinematic experience. It is said to be made on a huge budget of Rs 600 crore.
Earlier, at an event, Nag revealed why his film is titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'. He said, "Our film starts in Mahabharat and ends in 2898. That's the title of the film. It's called 'Kalki 2898 AD'. It spans 6000 years sort of distance in time''.
He added, "We are trying to create the worlds that are there, imagining what it could be like. We will still keep it Indian and our challenge is not to make it look like 'Blade Runner'.''
On the timeline, the director said, “6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3102 BC, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed.”
Apart from directing 'Kalki 2898 AD', Nag Ashwin has also written it. It is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.