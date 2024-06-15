'Bhairava Anthem': Prabhas And Diljit Dosanjh Team Up For 'Kalki 2898 AD's First Song

The promo of 'Bhairava Anthem' song was unveiled today, June 15. The full song will be out tomorrow, June 16. In the promo, we see Diljit Dosanjh walking amid fireworks in the background. Prabhas, in a long trench coat, scarf and sunglasses, walkes up to the singer and shakes hands with the Punjabi munda. Diljit croones the song in Punjabi while Prabhas wows with his swag and style.