Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Black Bodycon Dress At ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Event

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with her husband Ranveer Singh, flaunted her baby bump at a media event for her upcoming film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ on Wednesday.

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone Photo: Instagram
The actress, who wore a black bodycon dress, attended the event with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, along with Telugu stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. The actress also shared an anecdote from the sets of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, saying the highlight of the day during the filming was what was going to come from Prabhas’ home for lunch.

The food from his place came in like a catering service. And anyone who knows Prabhas knows that he feeds from the heart, she said. Big B recollected his first thought after director Nag Ashwin narrated the script of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to him. The actor said he told himself, “What the hell is Nag Ashwin drinking?" Big B also said he was enamoured by Nag Ashwin’s grand vision and his conviction to bring this film to life.

Kamal Haasan, who plays a negative character in the film, explained why he likes playing characters with shades of grey. “Villains get to do all the good things in the film which really excite me as an actor,” he said. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to hit the screens on June 27.

