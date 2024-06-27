'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video

The statement read: "This is a journey of 4 long years and this is the story of immense hard work put in by Nag Ashwin and team. There was no stone unturned in bringing this story to a global scale, there was no looking back or compromising in the quality. Blood and sweat has been put in by the team to bring this forward. Let's please respect the cinema, let's respect the craft. It's a humble request to not give out spoilers, give out minute by minute update or indulge in piracy and spoil the experience for the audiences! Let's join hands to safeguard the content of the movie and celebrate the success together. Regards, vyjayanthi movies."