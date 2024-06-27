South Cinema

'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video

'Kalki 2898 AD' has received a thunderous response from fans on its opening day. Prabhas' fans are celebrating the grand release with enthusiasm outside theatres especially in Hyderabad.

X
Prabhas' fans celebrate 'Kalki 2898 AD' release Photo: X
info_icon

This year's much-anticipated movie, 'Kalki 2898 AD' has finally hit the theatres worldwide today, June 27 amidst huge fanfare. The film stars Prabhas in the lead. He is playing Bhairava. Fans have gone crazy and they are celebrating the grand release with enthusiasm outside theatres especially in Hyderabad. 'Kalki 2898 AD' has received a thunderous response from fans on its opening day.

While some have installed huge cut-out of the 'Baahubali' star and worshipping him, some are dancing to the dhol beats. Some fans have even burst crackers outside the theatres and grooving to the 'Bhairava Anthem'. Several videos and pictures of fans celebrating the release of 'Kalki 2898 AD' have gone viral on social media.

Have a look at a viral video here.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. 

In a recent Instagram live, Nag Ashwin opened up about Prabhas' character, Bhairava. He revealed that Prabhas will make an entry 20 minutes after the film starts. He also called the character a ‘light-hearted fun' one.

'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Prediction - Instagram
'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Prediction: Prabhas Starrer Expected To Earn Rs 100 Crore Worldwide On Day 1

BY Garima Das

He said, “People love Prabhas and all the characters he played. Bhairava is innocent in a way, but he is also a superhero. It is a mix of everything. The character will appeal to kids immensely. If a 10-year-old kid loves Prabhas, seeing him as Bhairava, he will love him forever. Bhairava is not the guy who talks about philosophy. He is an easygoing person. That’s how a normal person behaves.''

The early reviews of 'Kalki 2898 AD' are out. The sci-fi thriller has received positive response on X. Ahead of 'Kalki 2898 AD' release, makers of the film have requested fans to avoid sharing spoilers and not to indulge in piracy.

The statement read: "This is a journey of 4 long years and this is the story of immense hard work put in by Nag Ashwin and team. There was no stone unturned in bringing this story to a global scale, there was no looking back or compromising in the quality. Blood and sweat has been put in by the team to bring this forward. Let's please respect the cinema, let's respect the craft. It's a humble request to not give out spoilers, give out minute by minute update or indulge in piracy and spoil the experience for the audiences! Let's join hands to safeguard the content of the movie and celebrate the success together. Regards, vyjayanthi movies."

