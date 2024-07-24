As reported by Variety, Celine Dion was recently spotted outside the Royal Monceau Hotel near the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Reportedly, this is the same hotel where Lady Gaga is also staying. Reports mention that Lady Gaga is also one of the few performers at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Fans of the singer have been sharing videos of her enjoying her time in Paris. This has fuelled speculation that she might be performing at the event.