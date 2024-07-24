The Queen of Power Ballads, Celine Dion, is all set to make a comeback. The singer had taken a hiatus after she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. As per media reports, Dion will make her comeback on stage at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. She was recently spotted by her fans on the streets of Paris and Rome.
As reported by Variety, Celine Dion was recently spotted outside the Royal Monceau Hotel near the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Reportedly, this is the same hotel where Lady Gaga is also staying. Reports mention that Lady Gaga is also one of the few performers at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Fans of the singer have been sharing videos of her enjoying her time in Paris. This has fuelled speculation that she might be performing at the event.
Details about Dion’s performance at the Olympics have been kept under wraps. If reports are to be believed, this performance would mark her first on-stage performance after she stopped her tours in 2022. She was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022. She struggled with muscle spasms and stiffness as she battled this autoimmune disorder.
Recently, Dion made news when she appeared at the Grammy Awards in February. She presented the Album Of The Year Award to Taylor Swift. Appearing at the award ceremony, she said, “When I say, I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.” She also grabbed headlines when her documentary ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ was released last month on Amazon Prime Video. The documentary looked into her life and career as she battled Stiff Person Syndrome.
The Paris Olympics is scheduled to kickstart from 26 July onwards in France.