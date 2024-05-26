‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Trailer Review: Celine Dion Breaking Down In Tears Makes You Feel The Pain Of Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion broke down in the trailer as she spoke about the diagnosis of SPS. Being one of the most loved stage performers, it was indeed tough for her to cancel shows after she got diagnosed of SPS in December 2022. She even says that filling up auditoriums and arenas for shows is easier than cancelling them. For the unversed, SPS is a rare and incurable autoimmune neurological condition that usually produces muscular rigidity in the torso. Over time, the legs and other muscles may become tight and spastic. There is no cure of the same yet but in the trailer, Celine Dion is seen doing a lot of physical activities and workouts in order to keep herself in better health.