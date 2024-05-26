‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Trailer Review: Celine Dion Breaking Down In Tears Makes You Feel The Pain Of Stiff Person Syndrome

‘I Am: Celine Dion’ is finally set to release all over the world soon. The documentary film, directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, offers a real and honest behind-the-scenes look at the renowned superstar’s fight with a life-altering disease. The trailer has finally been released and it’s already taking social media by storm.
Check out the trailer right here:
This uplifting documentary serves as a love letter to her fans, highlighting the music that has guided her life while also demonstrating the human spirit’s endurance. The trailer takes you through some of the most important happenings in the life of Celine Dion. Not only does it take you through her massively successful singing career, it also is one of the very first times that she opens up fully about the disease of Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) that she has been diagnosed with a few years back.
Celine Dion broke down in the trailer as she spoke about the diagnosis of SPS. Being one of the most loved stage performers, it was indeed tough for her to cancel shows after she got diagnosed of SPS in December 2022. She even says that filling up auditoriums and arenas for shows is easier than cancelling them. For the unversed, SPS is a rare and incurable autoimmune neurological condition that usually produces muscular rigidity in the torso. Over time, the legs and other muscles may become tight and spastic. There is no cure of the same yet but in the trailer, Celine Dion is seen doing a lot of physical activities and workouts in order to keep herself in better health.