In an old interview with Andy Cohen, Dion revealed how ‘My Heart Will Go On’ came to fruition. She revealed that she did not want to record the song because it did not appeal to her. The singer said, “It didn't appeal to me. I was probably very tired that day. I don't know, very tired.” However, it was her late husband – Rene Angelil – who convinced her to sing the demo, at least. It was this demo that was used in ‘Titanic.’