Celine Dion Says She Went From 2 Mg To Fatal 90 Mg Of Valium During Health Struggles

As per People, the singer tried remedies ranging from steam showers to over-the-counter medications and made appointments with ear, nose and throat physicians and ophthalmologists, all of which were unfruitful. As her symptoms intensified, the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer, beloved for her vocal precision and inimitable stage presence, was advised to take prescription medications, including muscle relaxants like Valium. "We started with two milligrams to see if it would help, and then 2.5, and then three, and 15 and 50,” she said noting the medication began wearing off so quickly that at one point she took 90 milligrams of Valium to power through a performance.