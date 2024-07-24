'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Sanjana Sanghi played the female lead in the 2020 film 'Dil Bechara', opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The romantic film turned four years today, July 24. Sanjana took to her social media to celebrate the special day with a heartfelt note. She also remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanjana shared two pics from 'Dil Bechara'. The first picture featured a film's scene of her with Sushant. The other one is a solo snap of Sanjana.
Sharing the pictures, Sanjana, in the caption wrote, “4 years to this most special day. A day for me to reflect on the unbelievable journey thus far, and immerse myself in nostalgia. Can never be grateful enough for the boundless love you have all given Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu, always and always. Can never be grateful enough for the excitement I feel in my heart to be given this opportunity to entertain you all. Thank you. A million times over. Miss you Sush."
Have a look at Sanjana Sanghi's post here.
As soon as Sanjana dropped the post, fans started commenting on it. One wrote, ''Both unbelievable and the beautiful pair u both won our heart..u and Sush sir were so amazing in this movie seri❤️'' while another commented, ''All time fav luv movie❤️.... Miss you sushant sir''. One fan commented, ''I cry everytime I watch this movie @sanjanasanghi96 You both were unbelievable''
'Dil Bechara' directed by Mukesh Chhabra was Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong. It was based on John Green’s novel 'The Fault in Our Stars'. Sanjana played Kizie Basu and Sushant played the role of Manny. Both suffered from terminal illness. They teach us how to live life to the fullest while death is at the doorstep. The film was directly released on OTT due to the pandemc. It received positive reviews from critics and audiences.