Back in 2022, Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ tanked at the box office. This Hindi remake of ‘Forrest Gump’ failed to work at the box office and received mixed responses from the audience and the critics. But did you know? Aamir Khan threw a party to celebrate everyone’s hard work even after the film received a lukewarm response. In a recent interview, Mona Singh shared how the actor celebrated everyone’s efforts even after the film didn’t do well commercially.
In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Mona Singh mentioned that Aamir Khan threw a party to celebrate the work put in by the team and the crew even after 'Laal Singh Chaddha' failed to resonate with his fans. She mentioned that the actor took responsibility for the failure and invited everyone associated with the film to the party.
She said, “Aamir sir is the only actor who could throw a party after a flop to honour everyone’s efforts. He said, ‘What if the film didn’t work? It shouldn’t stop us from celebrating.’ He invited everyone from the crew to the actors. He took responsibility for the film’s failure, and that’s why I have immense love for him. Everyone was happy because it was doing well on Netflix, and people started forming Facebook groups asking why it didn’t succeed in theatres.”
In the same conversation, she also spoke about working with Khan. She had previously worked with the actor in ‘3 Idiots.’ She heaped praises on the actor and called herself ‘lucky’ to have had the opportunity to work with him. She continued, “He is so intelligent; he knows it all. He’s clear and sorted. I really respect him a lot. I feel I’m one of those lucky actors who got the chance to work with Aamir twice in two decades. I feel lucky and fortunate.”
On the work front, Khan will be next seen in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par.’