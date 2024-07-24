In the same conversation, she also spoke about working with Khan. She had previously worked with the actor in ‘3 Idiots.’ She heaped praises on the actor and called herself ‘lucky’ to have had the opportunity to work with him. She continued, “He is so intelligent; he knows it all. He’s clear and sorted. I really respect him a lot. I feel I’m one of those lucky actors who got the chance to work with Aamir twice in two decades. I feel lucky and fortunate.”