Aamir Khan recently attended ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0, where he spoke about 'Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure and said, “It's a film close to my heart. Advait, Kareena, and the whole cast and crew worked hard and it didn't do well. Two things happened, after a long time my film didn't work, so family and friends would come home to ask me, 'If I'm okay?' I realized that I was getting a lot of love after a flop. That was the funny side of it. The real side is, that failure teaches you what really has gone wrong. It gives you an opportunity to understand what was your mistake in terms of communicating that story."