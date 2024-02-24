Aamir Khan's last release 'Laal Singh Chaddha' (2022) was a huge box office dud. It was the Hindi adaptation of the highly acclaimed Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. Despite a big cast, promotions and buzz, the Aamir Khan starrer failed to live up to the expectations and it resulted to box office failure. At a recent event, Aamir opened up about its failure and the mistakes he made in the film.
Aamir Khan recently attended ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0, where he spoke about 'Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure and said, “It's a film close to my heart. Advait, Kareena, and the whole cast and crew worked hard and it didn't do well. Two things happened, after a long time my film didn't work, so family and friends would come home to ask me, 'If I'm okay?' I realized that I was getting a lot of love after a flop. That was the funny side of it. The real side is, that failure teaches you what really has gone wrong. It gives you an opportunity to understand what was your mistake in terms of communicating that story."
“I gave it a lot of thought, it was a big learning for me. I remember telling Kiran once, 'I made so many mistakes in this film on so many levels' Thank God I made these mistakes in just one film. Emotionally, I'm hurt that the film has not worked, I've taken time to absorb the grief,'' he added.
He has now produced his ex-wife Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'. It is all set to hit the screens on March 1. He also has 'Sitaare Zameen Par' which he will produce and will also star in it. Mr Perfectionist has also joined hands with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi for 'Lahore 1947' which stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi in key roles.