Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the most loved faces in Indian television at the moment. He has received widespread recognition and love for his role as Vanraj Shah in Rupali Ganguly’s ‘Anupamaa.’ Amidst this success, the model-singer-actor has revealed that he has reunited with his pop band – A Band Of Boys - in a recent interview.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Sudhanshu Pandey has confirmed that he has reunited with A Band Of Boys. He revealed that the band is ready to enthrall the audience once again with new releases. Pandey said, “We’ve finally reunited now. Now that we’re at that stage where we’re comfortable in every possible way, we’ve decided to regroup. And we’re going to come up with a lot of songs.”
The band grabbed eyeballs when they reunited earlier this year after 23 years. Formed in 2001, A Band Of Boys was one of the most loved pop bands in the country. It included Pandey, Karan Oberoi, Siddharth Haldipur, Sherrin Varghese, and Chintoo Bhosle. Pandey left the band in 2005 due to financial reasons. When the band regrouped in 2018, he was not a part of it.
Speaking about why he did not join the band in 2018, Pandey said that he wanted to be sure if he was making the right decision. He said, “I wanted to make sure that I’m taking good care of my family and making money the way I used to earlier. Actually, this realization came to me during my three-and-a-half or four-year stint with A Band Of Boys when I lost out on so many opportunities. I was acting before that.”
A Band Of Boys is known for songs like ‘Meri Neend’, ‘Thirchi Nazar’, ‘Funkh With You’, and ‘Aa Bhi Jaa Ae Mere Humdum’ to name a few.