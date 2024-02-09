Speaking to Bollywood Life, Sudhanshu Pandey opened up on how ‘Anupamaa’ is focusing more on Rupali Ganguly than the other characters. He talked about how a show cannot progress if it takes into account just one actor. He said, “I am very patient and secure as an actor. I know the makers can’t keep focusing on just one character or track, as it’s a daily soap, and keeping the focus on just one character will become boring after a point of time. The story is invariably about Anupama, but if there are no male protagonists or other characters, then everything will fall flat.”