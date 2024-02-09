Starring Rupali Ganguly, ‘Anupamaa’ is one of the most-watched television shows on Indian television. The serial is popular because of its twists and turns that keep its fans engaged. The show is popular not only for its titular character but also for the other characters around her. In a recent interview, Sudhanshu Pandey opened up about his character and also spoke about how the show focuses on the other characters over him.
Speaking to Bollywood Life, Sudhanshu Pandey opened up on how ‘Anupamaa’ is focusing more on Rupali Ganguly than the other characters. He talked about how a show cannot progress if it takes into account just one actor. He said, “I am very patient and secure as an actor. I know the makers can’t keep focusing on just one character or track, as it’s a daily soap, and keeping the focus on just one character will become boring after a point of time. The story is invariably about Anupama, but if there are no male protagonists or other characters, then everything will fall flat.”
He also talked about how he does not feel insecure with less screen time. He mentioned that he has done numerous valuable projects hence he does not feel insecure. He continued, “I am way past feeling insecure. I have done a good number of feature films, web shows, and also a Hollywood film. I really don’t go into that space where I would feel insecure.”
Sudhanshu Pandey plays the role of Vanraj Shah in ‘Anupamaa.’ His character is loved and also hated by the audience. While a lot of the older actors have quit the show, he has been a part for three years now. ‘Anupamaa’ has taken a leap and now the show focuses more on Anupamaa and Anuj as they are settling in the United States of America.