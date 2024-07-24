Hollywood

Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason

Hailey Bieber revealed why she decided to go public with her pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with her husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Back in May this year, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber broke the internet when they announced pregnancy. The couple is currently expecting their first child. Hailey has been taking to her social media and has been flaunting her baby bump. The entrepreneur is glowing with the pregnancy glow in all her pictures. In a recent interview, she revealed why she decided to announce her pregnancy.

In a conversation with W Magazine, Hailey Bieber opened up about why she decided to go public with her pregnancy announcement. She mentioned that she wanted to enjoy her pregnancy journey without worrying about constantly hiding it. She said, “I probably could have hidden it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Hailey also opened up about the criticism that she faces concerning her relationship with Justin. The relationship is always under media scrutiny and netizens have shared nasty comments about it. She revealed that she gets hurt by the criticism. She continued, “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one… I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, but it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.” Justin was previously dating Selena Gomez. He started dating Hailey just six months after his breakup with Selena. The Rhode founder is always trolled and compared to Selena on social media.

Hailey and Justin announced their first pregnancy in May when they shared pictures from their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. She opted for a white lace gown that showed off her bump and was seen hugging the singer. The couple tied the knot in 2018.  

Hailey Bieber expecting a baby with Justin Bieber - Instagram
Hailey Bieber Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Justin Bieber After Almost Six Years Of Marriage

