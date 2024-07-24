Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason

Hailey also opened up about the criticism that she faces concerning her relationship with Justin. The relationship is always under media scrutiny and netizens have shared nasty comments about it. She revealed that she gets hurt by the criticism. She continued, “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one… I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, but it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.” Justin was previously dating Selena Gomez. He started dating Hailey just six months after his breakup with Selena. The Rhode founder is always trolled and compared to Selena on social media.