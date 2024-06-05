Hailey Bieber Flaunts Baby Bump In Mirror Selfie, Looks All Prepared To Become A Mother

Sharing a clip from their vow renewal on Instagram, Hailey sported a lacy white dress over her growing baby bump. Photos also featured her and Justin standing in a field, with the musician placing his arms around his wife's belly. Since the announcement, the couple has posted many snaps of Hailey's baby bump. In May, Justin shared a carousel post that featured photos of his wife’s stomach. “They wish baby, they wish,” his caption read as Hailey cradled her bump in a sheer black top.