Emraan Hashmi Breaks Down His 'Serial Kisser' Image, Says ‘Producers Took Advantage Of That’

Actor Emraan Hashmi, during his early years in showbiz, became synonymous with the tag of the 'serial kisser' of Bollywood. The actor recently discussed the same, and mentioned how several producers exploited his image, despite him making efforts to tone down his 'serial kisser' image
During a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, he was asked about the reason he stopped doing 'kiss scenes' in films, to which he said, "It’s the voice of my wife and I listen to that. I haven’t added any kissing scenes in my films. In fact, from the beginning I wanted to tone it down in films, but an image of mine was created and a lot of producers took advantage of that."
Emraan added how his kissing scenes became a staple thing to please the audience. He admitted that when he saw some of his previous films, he himself felt that in some places those scenes weren’t required. “It was an awakening for an audience also. It was a lead for cinema, but I received the flak,” Emraan said.
Furthermore, he talked about his wife Parveen Shahani's reaction to his 'kissing scenes', and revealed that she was once worried about it but not anymore that he does not do “those kinds of scenes anymore”. Lastly, he shared that he has performed a kissing scene in his upcoming series, 'Showtime'. Emraan said, “She (His wife) hasn’t seen the show yet. So, she might feel worried after watching it."
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in 'Tiger 3’ in the role of an antagonist in the Salman Khan-starrer. He will next be seen in Karan Johar-backed web series 'Showtime', and would play the role of a film producer. Emraan is also on board for Adivi Sesh's film ''Goodachari 2', which marks his much-awaited Telugu debut. The film is a sequel to Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Goodachari'.