Emraan Hashmi Confirms He's Starring In Adivi Sesh-Starrer ‘G2’; 'The Mission Begins'

Actor Emraan Hashmi on Thursday announced that he has joined Adivi Sesh starrer upcoming spy action thriller 'Goodachari 2' (G2), and has called the script 'compelling'.

The announcement marks a significant moment in the making of this mega spy franchise. After leaving an impact with his spell bounding performance as an antagonist in ‘Tiger 3’, Emraan’s inclusion in ‘G2’ adds an electrifying element to one of the country's biggest spy sagas.