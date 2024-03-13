Emily Willis In Vegetative Coma After Heart Attack: Adult Film Star Is On Ventilator And Not Showing Signs Of Improvement

It’s a very sad news for all fans of the popular adult film star Emily Willis. The actress is in a vegetative coma after suffering a massive heart attack. The family is prepared for the worst as he is on ventilator support and isn’t showing any signs of improvement. They’ve even asked fans to be prepared as the condition isn’t looking too good.
In the past few months there have been multiple deaths in the adult film industry, and it is a cause of concern for the entire industry. Sophia Leone, Kagney Lee, and Jesse Jane have died in the last few months.
In the case of Emily Willis, there were speculations of an overdose but they were dismissed completely after a toxicology report came in and there were absolutely no drugs found in her. As per numerous reports, her father has confirmed that there were trying times ahead and the fans should be prepared, as there were barely any signs of improvement in Emily Willis.
For the unversed, Emily Willis was admitted recently to a rehabilitation centre. She was getting treated for substance abuse. It was there itself when she allegedly collapsed and went unresponsive, which people thought to be due to an alleged overdose issue. However, now that has been overruled. Despite being 25-years-old, she just weighed 40 kgs when she was checked into the rehab centre.
Just like for Sophia Leone, Emily Willis’ family has also started a GoFundMe page for helping them out with the medical expenses. They’ve managed to raise around $47,000 till now. In the same, Emily Willis’ brother wrote that she had left the adult film industry almost 2 years back. She was trying to make it big in other entertainment fields post that.