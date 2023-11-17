Singer Dolly Parton has shut down the possibility of her ever running for the US Presidency, saying that she's "not qualified for that type of a job."

"No. I don't think anybody could actually do a great job at that. I think we've had enough 'b**bs' in the White House," Parton told Metro.co.uk when asked about the possibility of running for the White House.

"I would have no interest in politics. I try to do my thing through my songs, through the way I accept people and the way I try to make a difference. I'm not smart enough to be in politics, or maybe I'm too smart. Either way, I'm not qualified for that type of a job. But I'm pretty qualified to do what I do, which is to point people in the right direction, to write about it in songs or speak about things."

Parton said earlier this year that she actually "hates" politics.

The award-winning star has adopted an apolitical stance throughout her career, and the singer said that she's scared of alienating "half" of her fans by making a political statement, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Asked why she's avoided politics for so many years, Dolly told 'The Guardian' newspaper, "Because you're going to lose half your audience. Even within my own family, especially the last few years since Trump and Biden, all that, it's like we can't even go to a family dinner any more. Especially if people are drinking - they get in a damn fight at the table."

Despite this, Parton said that she's open-minded about her own views.

She shared, "It's just that I see both sides of everything. I think people can change their views on a lot of things if they would open their eyes wide enough, or be willing to accept, 'Well, maybe I'm wrong.' But most people won't change their mind because it makes them look weak and it's like they have to stick with it. And that's just stupid to me."