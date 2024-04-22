Art & Entertainment

Divya Khossla-Starrer ‘Hero Heeroine’ To Be Shot Across 35 Locations In Hyderabad

The upcoming film 'Hero Heeroine', marking the Telugu cinema debut of actress Divya Khossla, will be filmed across 35 locations in the Ramoji Film City of Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Instagram
Divya Khossla Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The upcoming film 'Hero Heeroine', marking the Telugu cinema debut of actress Divya Khossla, will be filmed across 35 locations in the Ramoji Film City of Hyderabad.

These locations encompass outdoor-indoor settings as well as real locations.

Directed by Suresh Krissna, the film also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal portraying the role of a director.

The makers of the film have infused a contemporary twist into traditional elements by incorporating a fusion song that blends modern and traditional dance styles.

Prerna Arora, the film's producer, said: "With 'Hero Heeroine', our aim is to revolutionise storytelling while remaining steadfast in our commitment to honouring our cultural heritage. Suresh Krissna and I spent countless hours brainstorming, meticulously ensuring that every cultural nuance is impeccably portrayed without sacrificing an ounce of entertainment."

Advertisement

"Mirroring the film's adrenaline-fueled narrative, the dance sequence will be a glamourous spectacle, pulsating with electrifying beats and set against iconic backdrops of Hyderabad," she added.

The shooting for 'Hero Heeroine' is scheduled to commence on June 10.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Discusses Heatwave Measures With IMD; 'Kharge To Educate PM Modi About Cong Manifesto', Says KC Venugopal
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami