Did You Know John Abraham And Hrithik Roshan Were Classmates In School? This Pic Is Proof

Two handsome and talented actors of Bollywood – Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham – are frequently adored for their acting prowess and striking appearance. However, did you know they share a common bond? These celebrities aren’t just known for giving blockbusters or hitting the gym; they are former classmates.
In addition to their shared passion for entertaining audiences, and consistently garnering praise and adoration for their exceptional performances on the silver screen, Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham have another remarkable connection: they attended the same school and were classmates. For those unaware, both stars received their primary education at Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai.
An old photograph recently shared by a user on X has sparked a viral sensation, capturing the actors in their school uniforms posing for a class photo. In the nostalgic image, the ‘Krrish’ actor is positioned in the second row from the top, sporting a white shirt with a tie, looking straight into the camera. Meanwhile, the ‘Desi Boyz’ star stands out with a beaming smile, clad in a brown shirt, and occupies a spot in the corner of the third row.
Sharing the image, the user penned, “Hrithik and John were classmates at Bombay Scottish School. The Kabir and Jim partnership goes back a long way then.” Have a look at the adorable photo of the two actors here:
In terms of their professional careers, Hrithik Roshan embarked on his acting journey as a child artist and assistant director in numerous films. His breakthrough came with the lead role in the 2000 film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.’ Conversely, John Abraham made his debut in the industry with the 2003 film ‘Jism.’ Interestingly, for those unfamiliar, these two stars are anticipated to co-star in ‘War 2.’ However, an official confirmation is awaited.