Did Deepika Padukone Meet Bradley Cooper, Cillian Murphy At BAFTA 2024? Check VIRAL Picture

Deepika Padukone was among one of the presenters at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, which concluded at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 18. The actress, who looked stunning in a shimmery saree by Sabyasachi, presented the award for 'Best Film Not In The English Language'.
While fans are still reeling over Deepika Padukone’s presence at the event, a picture of her, with Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper, has now gone viral on social media. As per the viral picture, Deepika met the ‘Oppenheimer’ star and the ‘Maestro’ actor at the prestigious award ceremony held in the UK.
Certainly, several photos and videos from the award night have caught the attention of the audience, however, the picture of Deepika posing with Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper has left fans wondering if she indeed met the two Hollywood icons. It appears to have been clicked on the red carpet where the trio is seen posing for the cameras present there. The picture was shared by a fan account on X, and the authenticity of the picture still remains unknown.
Take a look at the picture below:
For the unaware, 'Oppenheimer' bagged seven trophies at BAFTA 2024. It certainly was an 'Oppenheimer' evening all the way. Christopher Nolan took home seven awards, including best director, best actor and best supporting actor. Following 'Oppenheimer' was 'Poor Things', which got five, with Emma Stone winning Best Actress.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD', alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The futuristic sci-fi flick will hit theatres on May 9, 2024.