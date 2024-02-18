After the Golden Globes and the Emmys, the biggest night of the British film industry has commenced. We're obviously, once again, thrilled to see our favourite stars on another red carpet, taking home the awards they very-well deserve. So, get ready for a night of glamour and some fabulous entertainment! But before we give you live updates, here's what you must know about the big night.
The awards are taking place live at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, London. Indian viewers can watch the live stream at 12:30 AM IST on February 19. The
David Tennant has been roped in to take over the hosting duties at the BAFTAs this year.
Leading nominations? Well, 'Oppenheimer' dominated the nods, receiving recognition in 13 categories, while 'Poor Things' closely followed with nods in 11 categories.
Some Dazzling Looks From The Leading Actors And Actresses
Prince of Wales Arrives Solo
As earlier mentioned, Prince William, also the President of the British Academy, graced the event without Kate Middleton by his side.
Best Original Screenplay
The first award of the night, presented by Andy Serkis, goes to 'Anatomy of a Fall' (Justine Triet and Arthur Harari).
Best Special Visual Effects
'Poor Things' bags its first award of the night (and hopefully not the last). VFX supervisor Simon Hughes said, "It's the peak of my career, absolutely for me. And to have it happen on such a unique film like this is just a real eye-opener, it's been such a surreal and such a rewarding experience."
Deepika Padukone Steps On The Red Carpet
Deepika Padukone has donned a glittery white-silver saree from Sabyasachi. She is all set to present an award later this night.
Michael J Fox Opens Up About His Disease
Michael J. Fox, the acclaimed star who has openly discussed his Parkinson's diagnosis, was also spotted on the red carpet. "I hate it. It sucks. But it didn't defeat me."
Best Animated Film
'The Boy and the Heron' has bagged its award. Director Hayao Miyazaki is not at the ceremony so the award was collected by presenters Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott on his behalf.
Best Casting
Susan Shopmaker emerged as the winner, greeted by subdued applause as the presenters neglected to specify the film for which she earned the accolade, which, by the way, if you didn't know is 'The Holdovers.'
Best Editing
The editing award has gone to Jennifer Lame for the much-acclaimed World War biopic 'Oppenheimer.'
Outstanding Debut
David Beckham is seen presenting the Outstanding Debut Award to 'Earth Mama.'
Best Cinematography
Hoyte van Hoytema took the award for his contribution on 'Oppenheimer.'
Best Adapted Screenplay
Cord Jefferson wins the accolade for 'American Fiction.'
Ken Loach Brings Gaza Protest Sign
Veteran director Ken Loach is seen attending the ceremony with his refugee-themed film 'The Old Oak,' whilst carrying a board 'Gaza: Stop the Massacre.' The sign was held by the film's writer, Paul Laverty, on the red carpet.
Sophie-Ellis Bextor's Performance
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr. secured the Best Supporting Actor award for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's biopic titled 'Oppenheimer.'
Best Supporting Actress
Da'Vine Joy Randolph has won the supporting actress award for her role in 'The Holdovers.' The American, who plays Mary Lamb, paid tribute to her co-star Paul Giamatti and became emotional.
Incase, You Missed It - David Tennant Kicked Off The Ceremonies With A Friend
The ceremony kicked off with an endearingly charming pre-recorded skit featuring host David Tennant attempting to persuade several celebrity friends to take care of Michael Sheen's dog, which elicited numerous "awws" from the audience.
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
The prestigious award goes to June Givanni.
Lily Collins Spotted Backstage (Not In Paris)
Hannah Waddingham To Lead 'In Memoriam' Segment
In Memory of those we've lost in the film industry over the past year, the BAFTAs have taken a moment to pay tribute to their legacies. Hannah Waddingham, British actress and television star, is performing a special rendition of 'Time After Time' by Joe Stilgoe during the ceremony.
Outstanding British Film
'The Zone Of Interest' has bagged one of the most-awaited awards of the night, presented by Dua Lipa.
Best Film Not In An English Language
'The Zone of Interest' director Jonathan Glazer and producer James Wilson seem pleased but surprised at this award, presented by Deepika Padukone. The former, in his speech, said, it was "an out of body experience" to take home the golden mask.
Best Director
Huge Grant seems to have been "smuggled" to present this Award. And, the Award goes to *drum rolls* Christopher Nolan for 'Oppenheimer.'
Best Documentary
Mstyslav Chernov and Raney Aronson-Rath took home the Award for '20 Days in Mariupol.'
Best Original Score, Best Sound
The winning streak of 'Oppenheimer' persists as it clinches the Best Original Score Award. Ludwig Göransson, accompanied by a congratulatory hug from Christopher Nolan along the way, makes his way to the stage to accept yet another award. As for the Best Sound Award, Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers accepted the Award for their composition on 'The Zone of Interest.'
BAFTA Fellowship
English actress and director Samantha Morton, who stepped into the industry in 1991, received this recognition, with standing ovation from the entire Hall.
'Maesto' Stars Bradley Cooper And Carey Mulligan Reunite At The Carpet
EE Rising Star Award
The award for the only publically-voted category goes to the 26-year-old actress Mia McKenna-Bruce.
Best Short Animation Film
Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, and Aleksandra Sykulak received the BAFTA for Best British Short Animation for their work on 'Crab Day,' a captivating tale centered around a father and son in a fishing community.
British Short Film
Yasmin Afifi and Elizabeth Rufai take home the award for 'Jellyfish And Lobster.'
Production Design, Costume Design, Make-Up&Hair
All three awards are bagged by Emma Stone-starrer 'Poor Things.'
Best Leading Actor
Next up is the Best Actor category, and there's a sense of inevitability attached to this one. Without a doubt, everyone in their hearts knew Cillian Murphy would take home the golden mask for 'Oppenheimer' - and he did, after all, he gave his career-best performance!
Best Leading Actress
Emma Stone brings her charm and wit to the stage to accept the Award for her much-loved role in 'Poor Things.'
Best Film
Michael J. Fox presented the last award of the night, which goes to the Christopher Nolan-directorial 'Oppenheimer,' marking its seventh win of the night.
And that's a wrap on the star-studded event!