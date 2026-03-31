Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Over 60% Drop On Second Monday

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit the screens on March 19, is conquering the box office. Ranveer Singh-starrer spy actioner has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in both North America and Australia, with a worldwide collection crossing Rs 1300 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has beaten its original film in North America and also surpassed the nine-year-old record set by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. However, on its second Monday (Day 12), the film recorded its first lowest earnings in India, with over 60% drop from Sunday (Day 11). It is now inching closer to the Rs 900 crore mark at the domestic market.