Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Over 60% Drop On Second Monday

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Here's how much Ranveer Singh's starrer earned on its second Monday.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 12
Dhurandhar 2 witnessed its first lowest number on Day 12 Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2 experienced a significant box office decline on its second Monday (Day 12)

  • It witnessed over 60% drop from its Sunday collections.

  • Ranveer Singh-starrer is expected to cross the Rs 1400 crore mark globally.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit the screens on March 19, is conquering the box office. Ranveer Singh-starrer spy actioner has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in both North America and Australia, with a worldwide collection crossing Rs 1300 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has beaten its original film in North America and also surpassed the nine-year-old record set by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. However, on its second Monday (Day 12), the film recorded its first lowest earnings in India, with over 60% drop from Sunday (Day 11). It is now inching closer to the Rs 900 crore mark at the domestic market.

A still from ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ (2026) - Jio Studios
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 12

According to industry tracker SacnilkDhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a huge drop of 62.85% from its second Sunday collections of Rs 68.10 crore, recording an overall occupancy of 23.5%. The Aditya Dhar directorial earned Rs 25.30 crore on Day 12 from 17,614 shows, taking the total India net collections to Rs 872.17 crore and gross collections to Rs 1,042.23 crore.

The Hindi version was the primary contributor, bringing in approximately Rs 23.5 crore net on Day 12, followed by the Telugu version, which added Rs 1.15 crore. Performances of Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions have not been up to the mark.

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Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection

Even though Dhurandhar 2's daily collections have begun to see a dip, the film is still leading the box office. The film's overseas collection so far stands at Rs 350 crore, collecting Rs 8 crore on Day 12. The worldwide gross collection is Rs 1,392.23 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 beats its first part and Baahubali The Beginning - X
Dhurandhar 2 Beats Its First Part And Baahubali 2 In North America, Crosses Rs 1300 Mark Worldwide

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, was the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in Hindi language.

Alongside Ranveer, the second part also brings back Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

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