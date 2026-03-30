Dhurandhar 2 Beats Its First Part And Baahubali 2 In North America, Crosses Rs 1300 Mark Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrived in cinemas on March 19, three months after the release of its first part. The Aditya Dhar directorial is having a historic run at the box office in India and worldwide, setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of its first part and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). The spy actioner has also become the top Hindi earner ever.