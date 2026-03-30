Dhurandhar 2 Beats Its First Part And Baahubali 2 In North America, Crosses Rs 1300 Mark Worldwide

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2 has beaten the records set by its first part and Baahubali 2.
Ranveer Singh's film has also become to become the top Hindi earner ever.
It has crossed the Ra 1300 crore mark worldwide in 11 days.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrived in cinemas on March 19, three months after the release of its first part. The Aditya Dhar directorial is having a historic run at the box office in India and worldwide, setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of its first part and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). The spy actioner has also become the top Hindi earner ever.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 11
According to Sacnilk, after seeing an upward trend on second Saturday (Day 10), Dhurandhar 2 saw further growth on second Sunday (Day 11), earning Rs 68.10 crore from 19,270 shows. With this, the total India net collections stand at Rs 846.87 crore so far and gross collections Rs 1,011.95 crore.
Dhurandhar 2's first week collection was Rs 674.17 crore. The film has already surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD domestically.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection
Globally, Ranveer Singh-starrer has crossed the Rs 1,300 crore mark worldwide within 11 days of release. It collected Rs 25 crore overseas on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 350 so far. Its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,361.95 crore.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has achieved a historic feat at the box office overseas, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film in North America by outshining Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's long-standing record.
Baahubali 2, which was released in 2017, had held the record as the highest-grossing Indian film in the US with $20.80 million and remained unbeaten for nine years, but now Dhurandhar 2 has demolished SS Rajamouli's magnum opus with $20.80+ million.
It has also outpaced Dhurandhar Part 1 which had earned $20.65 million in NA.