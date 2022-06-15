Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Dhanush-Starrer 'Thiruchitrambalam' To Hit Screens On August 18

Director Mithran R. Jawahar's much-awaited 'Thiruchitrambalam', featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, will hit screens on August 18, its makers announced on Wednesday.

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 4:15 pm

Director Mithran R. Jawahar's much-awaited comedy-drama 'Thiruchitrambalam', featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, will hit screens on August 18, its makers announced on Wednesday, June 15. 

'Thiruchitrambhalam' releasing actor Dhanush too confirmed the news.

The film's team has already announced the names of all the characters in the film and disclosed who is playing which character. While Dhanush plays the titular role of Thiruchitrambalam, director Bharathiraja plays the role of senior Thiruchitrambalam. Nithya Menon plays a character called Shobana, who happens to be Thiruchitrambalam's best friend in the film. Prakash Raj plays a strict inspector called Neelakandan in the film while actress Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ranjani, a village lass. Actress Raashi Khanna, who plays the female lead, plays Anusha, Dhanush's high school friend in the film.

The film, which has music by Anirudh, has cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna G K. It has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Art & Entertainment Dhanush Thiruchitrambalam New Release Upcoming Tamil Movie Tamil Cinema Musical Comedy Drama
