Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Friend Shot Dead In US, Seeks Help Of PM, EAM To Get Body Back

Popular TV actress and 'Bigg Boss' regular Devoleena Bhattacharjee has sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar for the return of the body of her friend and dancer Amarnath Ghosh, who was shot dead in the US.

The 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan' actress took to X on Friday and penned a long note on her friend from Kolkata who was shot dead in the US on Tuesday evening.