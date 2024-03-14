Designer Rahul Mishra To Showcase His Label At Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Grand Finale

Rahul Mishra will be the grand finale designer at the Lakme Fashion Week, marking the debut of his label AFEW at the fashion gala.
Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI commenced on Wednesday and will conclude on March 17 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Showcasing the designs of several notable designers across the five days. The House of Lakme Grand Finale for Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is set to conclude with the collection of the award-winning designer Mishra.
Mishra's label "AFEW" which was launched at Palais de Tokyo in Paris will debut at the runway on March 17 at 9.30 pm.
The collection is influenced by the children's story "The Fox and the Star" and carry the installations of natural forms that consist of vegetal and animal motifs.
The 44-year old designer who draws inspiration from the nature for his unique designs, said showcasing at LFW feels like "homecoming".
“Presenting at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI always feels like a homecoming and this time around it’s an honour to showcase our global easy to wear luxury brand ‘AFEW Rahul Mishra’ for the first time in India."
Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President of Lakme said, “This season, the House of Lakme is thrilled to present a powerful showcase that will witness the debut of AFEW Rahul Mishra in India."