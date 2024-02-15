Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is on a roll. Last year, she became the brand ambassador of some big brands. The actor is continuing her streak this year as well. Recently, she has been roped in by the Hilton Hotels for a global partnership. The hotel chain shared this announcement on its official channels.
In a blog post, Hilton announced their global partnership with Deepika Padukone. The actor will be promoting Hilton’s first global marketing platform, ‘Hilton. For The Stay,’ in India. The American multinational hospitality company roped in Padukone for the qualities that she embodies. Hilton said, “Deepika embodies the spirit of modern India and resonates with the aspirations and ethos of the Indian traveler... Deepika's connection with her audience is built on authenticity and a shared pursuit of excellence – qualities that are at the heart of Hilton's service philosophy.”
Hilton also shared this news on their Instagram Stories. Take a look at it here.
Reacting to this collaboration, Deepika Padukone said, “I’m proud to be partnering with a global brand like Hilton to share the importance of The Stay for Indians worldwide. My generation works extremely hard, and we want to see value in the experiences that we choose to invest in. What I love about Hilton, is that they truly understand the importance of The Stay. A hotel stay can absolutely make or break a trip. Having your needs anticipated and looked after even before you step into the hotel lobby lets you know that you’re well taken care of. I look forward to creating lasting memories with Hilton and sharing them with the world.”
Deepika Padukone has collaborated with global brands like Dyson, Louis Vuitton, and Cartier to name a few. She was last seen in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan.