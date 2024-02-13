Back in 2023, Deepika Padukone marked her debut at the Academy Awards as a presenter, creating a memorable moment for the nation, as she presented the Best Original Song Award to the makers of the Telugu song ‘Naatu Naatu.’ Other than this, the ‘Chennai Express’ star has consistently achieved milestones on various international platforms. From being the sole Indian to be a part of the Cannes Jury to unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy and becoming the face of prestigious global luxury brands, no one can stop her.