Renowned actress Deepika Padukone never fails to bring good news for her fans, and has represented India at a global level on various occasions. Now there’s more exciting news for her admirers as the sensation is ready to bring pride to India yet again. Following her representation at the Academy Awards in 2023, she is now poised to grace the esteemed BAFTA stage as a presenter. As reported by Variety, she is scheduled to present the golden mask on February 19 IST.
Joining her onstage throughout the night will be fellow presenters and celebrities like David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, Huge Grant, and Dua Lipa. Other stars at the ceremony include ‘Bridgerton’ actress Adjoa Andoh, ‘Emily in Paris’ actress Lily Collins, ‘The Crown’ stars Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson, ‘Black Mirror’ actor Himesh Patel and ‘Hijack’ star Idris Elba.
While these stars are set to present awards, the specific categories are yet to be confirmed. However, it’s known that former winners Emma Mackay and Jack O’Connell are slated to present the Rising Star Award. Alongside, a “special cover song” is expected from Hannah Waddingham during the ceremony. The event, hosted by David Tennant, will also feature Sophie Ellis Bextor singing her 24-year-old track ‘Murder on the Dancefloor,’ which came back to the spotlight because of ‘Saltburn.’
This year, the nominations have been led by Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ closely followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’s ‘Poor Things.’
Back in 2023, Deepika Padukone marked her debut at the Academy Awards as a presenter, creating a memorable moment for the nation, as she presented the Best Original Song Award to the makers of the Telugu song ‘Naatu Naatu.’ Other than this, the ‘Chennai Express’ star has consistently achieved milestones on various international platforms. From being the sole Indian to be a part of the Cannes Jury to unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy and becoming the face of prestigious global luxury brands, no one can stop her.
After the Oscars, you can watch her present the award at the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, which will be available to stream live on Lionsgate Play on February 19, 1:30 AM IST.