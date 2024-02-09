If you found yourself loving the riveting performances of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in 'Fighter,' check out this list of OTT series featuring men in uniform, and they certainly promise to keep the adrenaline flowing with their storylines, high-stakes investigations, and captivating characters. Like 'Fighter' managed to unfold the tale of India's best combat aviators - the Air Dragons - to counter a militant attack in Kashmir, the following series too promise to keep you at the edge of your seat with stories of bravery, team spirit and redemption.
So, buckle up as you explore this curated list of dramas on OTT:
‘Indian Police Force’
Indian Police Force, on Prime Video, is an action thriller ries that unveils the investigation led by DCP Kabir Malik and Joint CP Vikram Bakshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the series showcases the time post the bomb blasts during Delhi Police Raising Day, exposing the covert activities of Indian Mujahideen terrorist Zarar. With seven episodes, this action-packed series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi. It is a must watch as it captures the suspense and drama wonderfully.
‘Jailer 2.0’
Pocket FM's fiction fantasy audio series, ‘Jailer 2.0,’ is based on a simple boy undergoes a transformation when a mysterious chemical alters his life forever. Abeer then becomes the deputy jailer of the world's most dangerous prison, and the narrative focuses on Abeer navigating his newfound existence, marked by societal expectations and a forced marriage. The series offers a balance between power, personal relationships, amid Abeer’s transformed identity.
‘The Family Man’
This irresistible spy thriller series featuring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, is about a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer. Alongside his best friend JK Talpade, the two navigate the challenges of the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell. Produced and directed by Raj and D.K, it is a perfect mix of thrill and humour. With Bajpayee's portrayal, ‘The Family Man’ is a go-to for those seeking a captivating and entertaining series.
‘Delhi Crime’
The compelling cop drama stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang. The first season delves into the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, and Shah leads the show as Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedi in herrelentless pursuit of justice. The second season shifts focus to the Chaddi Baniyan Gang, inspired by real events. The series offers a powerful portrayal of crime, investigation, and resilience, making it essential for everyone who appreciates thought-provoking dramas.
‘Bhaukaal’
The must-watch crime drama on MX Player, featuring an ensemble cast led by Mohit Raina, follows Naveen Sikhera's journey after he is reluctantly promoted to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). He is then transferred to a city dominated by two ruthless gangs, the Shaukeen and Dedha gangs, whose terror has paralyzed the city. Raina’s Naveen Sikhera then takes it upon himself to clean the city of the goons.
‘Special Ops 2’
The unmissable action espionage thriller series, led by Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, and Vinay Pathak, is driven by Himmat Singh of the Research and Analysis Wing, played by Menon. Together, they try to nab a singular mastermind orchestrating global terrorist attacks. With a task force across the world, Singh's team remains determined to catch the elusive culprit. The intense storyline offers a blend of espionage, suspense, and high-stakes investigations in the world of counter-terrorism.