The troubles for ‘Fighter’ aren’t getting to a close anytime soon. On one hand the movie, which was mounted of a huge budget, has been getting a lukewarm response from audiences all over, and on the other hand, now the makers have to defend one of their scenes in a legal battle. Also, the case has been sent to the makers of ‘Fighter’ by an Air Force officer, so you know it’s not just a fluke and a pretty serious matter.
It so happened that an Air Force officer from Assam, Saumya Deep Das, has sent a legal notice to the makers of ‘Fighter’ for showing Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan kissing while sporting an Air Force uniform. The scene was filmed very aesthetically and blended quite naturally with the scene, but it seems it still left the aforementioned Air Force officer angry. There are no further details about the legal notice yet.
Besides Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, ‘Fighter’ also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh and many others in lead roles. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand, with whom Hrithik Roshan has previously worked in films like ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang’. Everyone thought that the duo coming together for the third time will prove to be massively lucky and end up giving a blockbuster. But sadly, the film got a lukewarm response at the ticket windows. The film has till now been able to earn Rs 300 crore at the box-office, which is quite less from what the trade experts had predicted before the film’s release. The story of the film was penned by Siddharth Anand along with Ramon Chibb.
As far as the legal notice goes, let’s wait and watch what the makers of the film have to say about the same.