Besides Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, ‘Fighter’ also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh and many others in lead roles. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand, with whom Hrithik Roshan has previously worked in films like ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang’. Everyone thought that the duo coming together for the third time will prove to be massively lucky and end up giving a blockbuster. But sadly, the film got a lukewarm response at the ticket windows. The film has till now been able to earn Rs 300 crore at the box-office, which is quite less from what the trade experts had predicted before the film’s release. The story of the film was penned by Siddharth Anand along with Ramon Chibb.