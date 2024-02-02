Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’ Clocks 14.8 Million Views In 2 Weeks

The decision to keep this world distinct from the director’s cinematic universe of ‘Singham’, ‘Simmba’, and ‘Sooryavanshi’ proved to be a masterstroke, allowing the series to carve its own unique identity.

Social media buzzed with discussions, fan theories, and an insatiable desire to unravel the fates of the beloved characters. The series transcended the confines of traditional cop action dramas in the OTT space as it blended thrilling sequences with nuanced storytelling.

The twists of the storyline, combined with the promise of answers to lingering questions, kept viewers glued to their screens. The series sets a new dawn of larger-than-life storytelling on the medium of OTT.