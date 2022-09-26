Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Deepak Joshi: ‘Pankhida’ Is The Best Romantic Single To Groove On This Navratri

Deepak Joshi is back with another music video ‘Pankhida’. The song surely sets the mood high for the ongoing Navratri festivities. Here’s what Deepak Joshi has to say about the song.

Deepak Joshi
Deepak Joshi Instagram

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 4:49 pm

Ahead of the festive season, Bollywood is delivering one hit after the other and surprising fans with music singles. Taking the cue, Girish Jain presents 'Pankhida', a super energetic and beautiful Navratri Garba song, sung by Saaj Bhatt and Prakriti Kakar and featuring Deepak Joshi and Prachi Vora, that'll get your feet tapping.

The storyline of the music video is shot in a palace in Rajasthan and revolves around two teens smitten by each other while playing dandiya. The vibrant visuals of the song are packed with energetic dancers, among whom Deepak Joshi stands out with his charming expressions and smooth dandiya moves.

Sharing his excitement about the music video, Deepak Joshi said, "Working on ‘Pankhida’ has been extremely reviving and music is one of the best mood elevators. It is one of those songs that can just get you in the mood for Navratri. I had a great time filming this song. This is the fact of life, in my opinion, as many people meet and become drawn to one another as they play dandiya. The song is a cute love story that happens while playing dandiya. Furthermore, Prakriti Kakkar provides the song's lovely voice, making it even more calming. She just got it right. This is the best romantic song to groove on this Navratri. I am amazed and delighted that the song has received approximately 3 million views worldwide in just one day.”

Deepak Joshi was recently seen in a music video, ‘Rote Rote Has Dunga’ along with Akriti Agarwal, which also became an instant hit among the masses.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Film Actor Indian Actor Instagram Influencer Durga Puja/ Navratri/ Dussehra Navratri Navratri Festival Pankhida Deepak Joshi Akriti Agarwal Mumbai Bombay India
