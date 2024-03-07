Critics' Choice Awards India 2024: 'Kaathal - The Core', 'Dahaad', 'Scenes From A Pandemic' - Here's The Full List Of Nominations

The nominations for the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards India, organized by the Film Critics Guild, have been officially announced. Marking its sixth edition, these awards recognize outstanding achievements in feature films, short films, and web series in 2023 across various languages and platforms.
The Critics' Choice Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 12 in Mumbai.
2023 witnessed many spectacular ventures and projects. Here's the full list of nominations.
Feature Film:
Best Film:
'12th Fail'
'Dhuin'
'Fire in the Mountains'
'Joram'
'Kaathal – The Core'
'Koozhangal (Pebbles)'
'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'
'Shesh Pata'
'Three of Us'
'Tora's Husband'
Best Actor:
Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'
Abhinav Jha for 'Dhuin'
Manoj Bajpayee for 'Joram'
Mammootty for 'Kaathal – The Core'
Prosenjit Chatterjee for 'Shesh Pata'
Best Actress:
Vinamrata Rai for 'Fire in the Mountains'
Kalki Koechlin for 'Goldfish'
Jyothika for 'Kaathal – The Core'
Shefali Shah for 'Three of Us'
Shahana Goswami for 'Zwigato'
Best Supporting Actor:
Ambarish Bhattacharya for 'Ardhangini'
Pankaj Kapur for 'Bheed'
Aditya Rawal for 'Faraaz'
Jaideep Ahlawat for 'Jaane Jaan'
Sudhi Kozhikode for 'Kaathal – The Core'
Best Supporting Actress:
Jaya Ahsan for 'Ardhangini'
Deepti Naval for 'Goldfish'
Smita Tambe for 'Joram'
Gunjalamma for 'Pinki Elli? (Where Is Pinki?)'
Gargee Roy Chowdhury for 'Shesh Pata'
Best Director:
Vidhu Vinod Chopra for '12th Fail'
Devashish Makhija for 'Joram'
P. S. Vinothraj for 'Koozhangal (Pebbles)'
Avinash Arun Dhaware for 'Three of Us'
Rima Das for 'Tora's Husband'
Best Writing:
Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Aayush Saxena, Vikas Divyakirti for '12th Fail'
Prashant Rana, Achal Mishra, Anubhav Priya, Abhinav Jha for 'Dhuin'
Devashish Makhija for 'Joram'
P. S. Vinothraj for 'Koozhangal (Pebbles)'
Rima Das for 'Tora's Husband'
Best Editing:
Achal Mishra for 'Dhuin'
Abhro Banerjee for 'Joram'
Ganesh Siva for 'Koozhangal (Pebbles)'
Sanyukta Kaza for 'Three of Us'
Rima Das for 'Tora's Husband'
Best Cinematography:
Anand Bansal for 'Dhuin'
Piyush Puty for 'Joram'
Vignesh Kumulai and Che Parthi for 'Koozhangal (Pebbles)'
Theni Eswar for 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'
Avinash Arun Dhaware for 'Three of Us'
Web Series:
Best Web Series:
'Dahaad'
'Farzi'
'Jubilee'
'Kohrra'
'Trial by Fire'
Best Actor:
Vijay Varma for 'Dahaad'
Shahid Kapoor for 'Farzi'
Suvinder Vicky for 'Kohrra'
Gagan Dev Riar for 'Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story: Volume 2'
Kay Kay Menon for 'The Railway Men'
Best Actress:
Sonakshi Sinha for 'Dahaad'
Wamiqa Gabbi for 'Jubilee'
Tillotama Shome for 'Lust Stories S2: The Mirror'
Karishma Tanna for 'Scoop'
Rajshri Deshpande for 'Trial by Fire'
Best Supporting Actor:
Gulshan Devaiah for 'Dahaad'
Vijay Sethupathi for 'Farzi'
Sidhant Gupta for 'Jubilee'
Barun Sobti for 'Kohrra'
Abhay Deol for 'Trial by Fire'
Best Supporting Actress:
Zoa Morani for 'Dahaad'
Aditi Rao Hydari for 'Jubilee'
Mona Singh for 'Kaala Paani'
Amruta Subhash for 'Lust Stories S2: The Mirror'
Nimrat Kaur for 'School of Lies'
Best Director:
Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi for 'Dahaad'
Vikramaditya Motwane for 'Jubilee'
Randeep Jha for 'Kohrra'
Konkona Sen Sharma for 'Lust Stories S2: The Mirror'
Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha, Avani Deshpande for 'Trial by Fire'
Best Writing:
Reema Kagti, Ritesh Shah, Mansi Jain, Sunayana Kumari, Karan Shah, Chaitanya Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, Sumit Arora for 'Dahaad'
Atul Sabharwal for 'Jubilee'
Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, Sudip Sharma for 'Kohrra'
Konkona Sen Sharma, Pooja Tolani for 'Lust Stories S2: The Mirror'
Prashant Nair, Kevin Luperchio for 'Trial by Fire'
Short Film:
Best Short Film:
'Cabbage'
'Giddh (The Scavenger)'
'Next, Please'
'Nocturnal Burger'
'Scenes from a Pandemic'
Best Actor:
Sabyasachi Chakraborty for 'Cabbage'
Sanjay Mishra for 'Giddh (The Scavenger)'
Dibyendu Bhattacharya for 'Ghuspaith Between Borders (Infiltration Between Borders)'
Deepak Rai Panaje for 'Sura (Deity)'
Denzil Smith for 'White Ant'
Best Actress:
Moon Moon Sen for 'Cabbage'
Shreya Dhanwanthary for 'Next, Please'
Millo Sunka for 'Nocturnal Burger'
Molshri for 'Scenes From a Pandemic'
Anita Date for 'Shurpankha'
Best Director:
Disha Bhardwaj for 'Chupi Roh (Stay Quiet)'
Manish Saini for 'Giddh (The Scavenger)'
Rishav Kapoor for 'Next, Please'
Reema Maya for 'Nocturnal Burger'
Tanmaya Shekhar for 'Scenes from a Pandemic'
Best Writing:
Ashok Sankhla, Manish Saini for 'Giddh (The Scavenger)'
Chaitanya Tamhane for 'Next, Please'
Reema Maya for 'Nocturnal Burger'
Tanmaya Shekhar for 'Scenes From a Pandemic'
Shalini Adnani for 'White Ant'
Best Cinematography:
Swathy Deepak for 'Giddh (The Scavenger)'
Jigmet Wangchuk for 'Last Days of Summer'
Harshvir Oberai for 'Nocturnal Burger'
Abhay Balkawade for 'Praanpratishtha (Consecration)'
Adric Watson for 'White Ant'
