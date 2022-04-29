Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Comedian James Corden To Step Down As Host Of 'Late-Night Show' Next Year

The comedian's contract was set to expire in August, but he opted to stay on as host for another season, which would continue until spring of next year.

Comedian James Corden To Step Down As Host Of 'Late-Night Show' Next Year
Updated: 29 Apr 2022 4:34 pm

After eight years as host of 'The Late Late Show' on CBS television, British comedian James Corden said on Thursday that he will leave the show in 2023 to pursue other opportunities. Corden made the announcement at an episode taping in Los Angeles.

He informed a studio audience that the show, which he started presenting in 2015, was a "adventure" rather than his "final destination" in the entertainment industry. In a YouTube clip, Corden added, "I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way."

“I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”
When Corden started presenting the Late Late Show, he was relatively unknown in the United States, but his viral Carpool Karaoke segments, in which he sang along with celebrities like Adele and Lady Gaga, quickly became a hit.

The comedian's contract was set to expire in August, but he opted to stay on as host for another season, which would continue until spring of next year.

Corden vowed that the rest of his shows would be a "blast" with comedy and surprises. "There will be tears," he said.

“There will be so many tears. Because this has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make … I’ve never taken this job for granted.”

Corden, 43, has also hosted the Tony and Grammy Awards, as well as starring in films such as the critically panned musical Cats.

“Seven years ago, James Corden came to the US and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS.

“We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show,” Cheeks added.

