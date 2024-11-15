Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details

British band Coldplay announced 4th show in India. It will be in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. After wrapping up their three Mumbai shows, they will head to Ahmedabad to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Here's all you need to know about the details of the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad.
Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert date
Coldplay will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025.
On November 13, the band made the announcement on X, as they wrote, "2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January 2025. Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12 pm IST. MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour (sic)."
Details about Coldplay concert tickets
You can book your tickets for the show on BookMyShow. The tickets will go on sale on November 16 from 12 pm.
The booking process for the Ahmedabad show will be similar to the Mumbai shows. There will be a virtual queue with a waiting room. When the sale goes live, fans will be given queue positions through an Automated Queue Randomisation System.
Coldplay, consisting of lead vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion, is returning to India after nine years. The band's last performance in India was in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival, in Mumbai.
They will be performing in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025.