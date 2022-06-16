Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Cobra Kai Actor Peyton List To Star In Paramount+ Series 'School Spirits'

American actress Peyton List famous for her role in the series 'Cobra Kai' will star in the show 'School Spirits' by Paramount+. It is based on an upcoming graphic novel of the same name.

Cobra Kai Actor Peyton List To Star In Paramount+ Series 'School Spirits'
Peyton List Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 5:25 pm

‘Cobra Kai’ star Peyton List will topline ‘School Spirits’, a young adult drama series from streaming service Paramount+. Based on the upcoming graphic novel of the same title by Nate and Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen, the show has received an eight-episode order from the Paramount Global streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

List, who found fame by playing Tory Nichols in ‘Karate Kid’ spinoff series ‘Cobra Kai’, will feature in the new show as a teen who is trapped in the afterlife and decides to investigate her strange disappearance with the help of a group of other classmates who are also trapped in limbo at their high school. 

‘School Spirits’ will be showrun by Oliver Goldstick, the executive producer of popular series ‘Pretty Little Liars’.

Related stories

Sleepy Hollow: Lindsey Beer To Write, Direct, And Produce The Reboot Of Paramount's Horror Film

Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun - Maverick' In Legal Trouble; Paramount Sued Over Copyright Claim

Paramount To Provide Free Access Of Nickelodeon Content To Ukraine Refugees

Nate and Megan Trinrud, the creators of the graphic novel which is set to be published by Clarion Books/HarperAlley in 2023, will write the pilot script alongside Goldstick.

Writer-director Max Winkler will helm the pilot episode of the series, to be produced by Awesomeness Live-Action Studio. 

List is also known for appearing in films like ‘27 Dresses’, ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ and ‘Remember Me’. Her television credits include shows such as ‘Jessie’ and ‘Bunk'd’.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Peyton List Cobra Kai School Spirits Paramount+ Graphic Novels Adaptation New Series
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo