Art & Entertainment

'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Star Chance Perdomo Dies In Motorbike Crash

Actor Chance Perdomo, who has worked in the series 'Gen V' and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina', passed away at the age of 27 due to a motorcycle accident.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Chance Perdomo Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Chance Perdomo, who has worked in the series 'Gen V' and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina', passed away at the age of 27 due to a motorcycle accident.

The actor’s publicist confirmed his death in a statement: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident."

"Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Advertisement

Representatives for the Los Angeles Police Department were unable to confirm if Perdomo’s death occurred in Los Angeles. The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment, reports variety.com.

Perdomo had gained the spotlight for his roles in Netflix’s 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'The Boys' spinoff series 'Gen V'.

Mourning the actor’s death, the 'Gen V' producers said in a joint statement: “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.”

Advertisement

The statement further read: “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Born in 1996, in Los Angeles, California, he appeared in several television shows and short films before he was cast as a series regular in 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina', also starring Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair.

He also starred as Jerome Rogers in the 2018 TV movie 'Killed by My Debt' which earned him a BAFTA nomination for best actor in a leading role.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita