Charu Asopa Reveals Sushmita Sen's Advice On Troubled Marriage With Rajeev Sen: Do What Makes You Happy

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and TV actress Charu Asopa got married in 2019. However, earlier this year, the two announced that they are getting a divorce. The couple made several allegations against each other, but in September, they decided to give their marriage another chance because of their daughter Ziana.

But soon, there was trouble in paradise again and they have been in the news lately for their troubled marriage. In fact, Charu has even alleged that Rajeev cheated on her during her pregnancy and further hinted at facing domestic abuse too and revealed how the entire family knew about it.

Now, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Charu shared advice from her former sister-in-law and actress Sushmita Sen about her married life with Rajeev sen. She revealed that she doesn't even trust her own mother because she didn't defend her, but praised Sushmita for always being her pillar of strength, asking Charu to prioritise her happiness and never to 'work it out'.

Talking about Sushmita, Charu said in the interview, "No she has never said that. She has never told us to work it out. She has always asked me to prioritise my own happiness, from day one. Parents have said that marriage should work and we should try and resolve the differences. But never didi. She always said if you are not happy. Do that which makes you happy."

She added, "I haven't bothered her about this, or asked her to talk some sense into anybody. But yes, she is family, so she knows when things are rough."

Charu concluded, "I don't like to bother my in-laws either, they're elderly, and my mother-in-law is unwell. But whenever the topic has come up when didi has called, she has always told me to focus on myself. She has said that if I'm happier with Rajeev, then that's what I should do, but if I'm happier away from him, then I should separate."

Charu and Rajeev welcomed their daughter Ziana in November 2021, and recently got together to celebrate her first birthday with the family.