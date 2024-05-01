Art & Entertainment

Carla Gugino To Play Hollywood Icon Vivien Leigh In Biopic 'The Florist'

Actor Carla Gugino has been roped in to play Hollywood screen legend Vivien Leigh in the forthcoming biopic "The Florist".

Advertisement

Instagram
Carla Gugino Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Carla Gugino has been roped in to play Hollywood screen legend Vivien Leigh in the forthcoming biopic "The Florist".

Two-time Oscar winner Leigh is renowned for playing Scarlett O'Hara, the central character in 1939's Hollywood classic "Gone With the Wind", opposite Clark Gable. Leigh also played the landmark role of Blanche DuBois opposite Marlon Brando in 1951's "A Streetcar Named Desire".

Nick Sandow, known for his role in 2013 drama series "Orange Is The New Black", will direct "The Florist", reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Screenwriter Jayce Bartok of "The Cake Eaters" fame penned the script based on a box of love letters.

Advertisement

The biopic will explore Leigh's struggle with bipolar disorder in the 1960s, as she prepares to lead the Broadway production of John Gielgud's Chekhov adaptation of "Ivanov".

Gugino, known for her work in "Gerald's Game", the "Spy Kids" films and "The Unborn", said she is looking forward to playing Leigh on screen.

"I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to excavate a woman as complex, contradictory, and compelling as Vivien. From the moment I read the script, I knew ‘The Florist’ was a journey I had to pursue," the actor said.

According to the official synopsis, "Leigh collides with Joseph Penn - a WWII veteran and blue-collar florist who encounters Leigh on a delivery. At the same time, the star attends a local psychiatric facility for electroconvulsive therapy. Amidst the backdrop of madness, Leigh and Penn become each other’s sources of truth, beauty, and love."

Advertisement

"The Florist" will start production at the end of the summer in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: Indian Badminton Men's Team To Take On Indonesia In Thomas Cup
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Anupamaa' Fame Actor Roopa Ganguly Joins; Telangana CM Seeks Time To Appear Before Cops In Amit Shah Fake Video Case
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India