Sobhita Dhulipala made news earlier this month when it was announced that she would be attending the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The actor is currently in Cannes and is representing the ice cream brand, Magnum. She recently walked the red carpet in a purple jumpsuit and wowed the audience and the fashion critics.
At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a shimmery purple jumpsuit by Namrata Joshipura. Crafted from shimmer crepe fabric, the jumpsuit was adorned with intricate floral hand embellishments. It boasted a plunging neckline, a distinctive ring detail cinching the bodice and lower bottom, a voluminous flared hem, waist cut-outs, and cascading capes gracefully draping from both shoulders. This piece retails for Rs 1,80,000.
Upping the fashion quotient of the look, Dhulipala opted for hoop earrings and a shimmering makeup look. She finished off the look with glowing makeup, plum eye shadow, and blow-dried hair. Her wavy hair was swept from one side of her shoulder. She walked the red carpet as a brand ambassador of Magnum.
Take a look at Sobhita Dhulipala’s red carpet look from Cannes here.
In an earlier interview, the actor had talked about this opportunity. She said, “Taking my journey with Magnum a notch higher with the Cannes Film Festival is both exciting and symbolic of my relationship with the brand, where we progress alongside creating colourful memories. This experience allows me to create these moments of pleasure, as this association is a perfect blend of fashion, film, and flavour.”
Dhulipala had attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 for her film Raman Raghav 2.0. She had shared the screen with Nawazuddin Siddique and Vicky Kaushal in this Anurag Kashyap directorial. On the work front, she was last seen in Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ which marked her Hollywood debut.