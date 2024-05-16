Joining the list of celebrities and influencers at the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024, actress Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to make her much-awaited debut at the coveted event. Now adding to the excitement, she was spotted heading for the international film festival from Mumbai early Thursday morning.
At the airport, Sobhita posed happily for the shutterbugs and even greeted them with a warm smile before entering the airport. For her airport look, she kept it casual and wore a black top paired with a jacket over it and denim pants. With her hair open, she wore simple slippers and minimal make-up. She was seen carrying a black bag, along with a book, airpods, passport, and wallet in her hand. Check it out here:
For those caught unaware, the actress would be representing an ice cream band, Magnum India, at the festival. She is all geared up to walk the brown carpet at the fest, and will mark her presence at a party hosted by a brand as well. She is expected to rub shoulders with the likes of renowned figures such as Troye Sivan and Mura Masa.
Earlier, Sobhita had talked about attending the gala, and said in a statement, “Taking my journey with Magnum a notch higher with the Cannes Film Festival is both exciting and symbolic of my relationship with the brand, where we progress alongside creating colourful memories.” She added, “This experience will allow me to create these moments of pleasure as this association is a perfect blend of fashion, film and flavour”.
Apart from Sobhita, the film will be graced by Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai, and Aditi Rao Hydari, while Kiara Advani is also expected to make her Cannes debut this year. Meanwhile, Aishwarya was also spotted leaving for Cannes with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Wednesday.
For those caught unaware, the Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the premiere of Quentin Dupieux's ‘Le Deuxieme Acte’ (‘The Second Act’), starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard. During the opening night, Oscar winner Meryl Streep got the honorary Palme d'Or. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be wrapped up on May 25.