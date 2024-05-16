At the airport, Sobhita posed happily for the shutterbugs and even greeted them with a warm smile before entering the airport. For her airport look, she kept it casual and wore a black top paired with a jacket over it and denim pants. With her hair open, she wore simple slippers and minimal make-up. She was seen carrying a black bag, along with a book, airpods, passport, and wallet in her hand. Check it out here: