Art & Entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala Spotted At Mumbai Airport As She Jets Off To Cannes Film Festival 2024 For Her Debut Appearance

Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to make her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, and will represent an ice cream brand.

Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Joining the list of celebrities and influencers at the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024, actress Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to make her much-awaited debut at the coveted event. Now adding to the excitement, she was spotted heading for the international film festival from Mumbai early Thursday morning. 

At the airport, Sobhita posed happily for the shutterbugs and even greeted them with a warm smile before entering the airport. For her airport look, she kept it casual and wore a black top paired with a jacket over it and denim pants. With her hair open, she wore simple slippers and minimal make-up. She was seen carrying a black bag, along with a book, airpods, passport, and wallet in her hand. Check it out here:

For those caught unaware, the actress would be representing an ice cream band, Magnum India, at the festival. She is all geared up to walk the brown carpet at the fest, and will mark her presence at a party hosted by a brand as well. She is expected to rub shoulders with the likes of renowned figures such as Troye Sivan and Mura Masa.

Earlier, Sobhita had talked about attending the gala, and said in a statement, “Taking my journey with Magnum a notch higher with the Cannes Film Festival is both exciting and symbolic of my relationship with the brand, where we progress alongside creating colourful memories.” She added, “This experience will allow me to create these moments of pleasure as this association is a perfect blend of fashion, film and flavour”.

Apart from Sobhita, the film will be graced by Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai, and Aditi Rao Hydari, while Kiara Advani is also expected to make her Cannes debut this year. Meanwhile, Aishwarya was also spotted leaving for Cannes with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Wednesday.

For those caught unaware, the Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the premiere of Quentin Dupieux's ‘Le Deuxieme Acte’ (‘The Second Act’), starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard. During the opening night, Oscar winner Meryl Streep got the honorary Palme d'Or. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be wrapped up on May 25.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Relief From Summer Heat, Tamil Nadu Receives Moderate To Heavy Rainfall
  2. Will Soon File Prosecution Complaint Against Kejriwal, AAP In Excise Policy Case: ED To SC
  3. Four Inmates Escaped From Juvenile Home In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
  4. Gurugram: Man Dies After Being Run Over By Neighbour In Parking Dispute | On CCTV
  5. Rains To Intensify In Kerala; IMD Issues Orange Alert In Several Districts
Entertainment News
  1. Sobhita Dhulipala Spotted At Mumbai Airport As She Jets Off To Cannes Film Festival 2024 For Her Debut Appearance
  2. Bhushan Kumar Confirms Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri Will Star In Romantic Movie By Anurag Basu
  3. Lee Jung-jae Shares Major Update About 'Squid Game Season 2', Reveals Release Window
  4. ‘How To Rob A Bank’ Trailer Review: True Crime Documentary On The World’s Best Bank Robber Keeps You Hooked
  5. Kartik Aaryan Set To Unveil The Trailer Of 'Chandu Champion' In His Hometown Gwalior: Report
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement; Satwik-Chirag In Action At Thailand Open
  2. T20 World Cup: Usain Bolt Fulfils Cricket Dream As Brand Ambassador Of ICC's Upcoming Event
  3. Coppa Italia Final: Juventus Beat Atlanta 1-0 To Clinch 15th Title - In Pics
  4. Team Loyalties Split: MI's Indian Player Root For Rohit Sharma, Foreign Stars Throw Support Behind Hardik Pandya
  5. Atalanta 0-1 Juventus, Coppa Italia Final: Winning Is In Bianconeri's DNA, Says Allegri
World News
  1. Slovak Politicians Call For Calming Of Political Tensions After Shooting Of PM Fico
  2. AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Can Cause A Second 'Rare' Blood Clotting Disorder? | What Research Says
  3. At A Glance: Slovakia PM's Assassination Attempt, His Condition & The 71-Year-Old Suspect
  4. China And Cambodia Begin 15-Day Military Exercises As Questions Grow About Beijing's Influence
  5. Fire At A Residential Building In Germany Leaves 3 People Dead And 2 With Grave Injuries
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup