Sobhita Dhulipala has lately been grabbing headlines for her alleged relationship with actor Naga Chaitanya. Now the actress recently talked about being in love during an interview with GQ India, and asserted how she is ‘always in love’. However, Sobhita Dhulipala did not accept openly that she is in a romantic relationship with someone.
When asked if she is in love, Sobhita quipped, "I am always in love. Love is such a defining fuel. It’s probably the only thing that’s a necessity and a luxury.”
She further mentioned that she is actually quite the opposite of what people might think she might be in a relationship. Sobhita said, “My physicality might make me seem like I’m a hard-a**. Strong. Cold. Independent. And the work that I’ve done probably supports that theory. But I’m actually quite the opposite. I’m just a sad clown. I find such joy in being less. I’ve just become a lot less needy. I truly believe that the purest emotion in the world is devotion. Have I experienced that? I don’t think I’m so devoid of ego that I can experience that but I believe there’s so much beauty in being able to, I don’t know, just dissolve into someone?”
Well, Sobhita is rumoured to be dating Naga Chaitanya, and they reportedly are serious about each other, but have decided to keep their relationship away from public glare.
Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying, "Naga and Sobhita have found a happy place with each other, and are dating. They like to spend time with each other. They keep going on vacations together. However, they want to keep their private lives out of the public glare.” The insider added that that’s the reason they don’t post about each other on social media because they don’t want to make it a talking point or divert the attention from their professional work.
Work wise, Sobhita was last seen in Dev Patel's directorial debut ‘Monkey Man’. The action-thriller revolves around a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who sets off on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death. However, in his quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders, he himself becomes a champion for the oppressed, thereby becoming the titular Monkey Man. Besides Sobhita and Dev, the film also stars Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others.